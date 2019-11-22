Less than half of Borders Railway trains are on time

The latest statistics from ScotRail highlight that less than half of the trains on the Borders Railway were on time last month.

The figures revealed that only 45.5 per cent of trains to Tweedbank arrived at the time stated on the platform. ScotRail’s PPM figures from mid-October to mid-November also show that it missed its monthly performance target by nearly nine per cent.

Abellio is contractually obligated to ensure that 92.5 per cent of trains arrive within five minutes of their advertised time. However, data from the past months show that only 83 per cent of trains to Tweedbank met this target.

In September, the Scottish Government’s statistics showed that mid-July to mid-August was the worst reporting period on record as 16.4 per cent of the 1630 trains used for the Borders Railway were late. In March this year, 7.8 per cent of trains ran late, however, there was a higher rate of cancellations as 6.7 per cent of all Borders trains were cancelled.

List MSP Michelle Ballantyne (Con)commented: “After months of apologies and crocodile tears from the SNP Government we’ve seen no progress as commuters continue to be let down.

“I’ve had a lot of constituents contact me about how this is affecting their lives. It’s impacting people’s ability to get to work on time, to attend appointments and to travel.

“This is why I will continue to press ScotRail and the SNP about this issue.

“The fact of the matter is that something has to change, and soon. Thousands of people rely on the trains to get to work, school and to see loved ones. This service has been letting them down and it simply isn’t good enough.”