Let’s Rock Scotland 2020 line-up revealed

Let’s Rock Scotland has announced the headliners and performers for next year’s festival at Dalkeith Country Park on June 13.

Headliner Adam Ant will be joined by OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Sister Sledge, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Midge Ure’s Electronica, China Crisis, English Beat and Toyah.

Also performing at the festival are The Retrobates Party Live featuring Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Rozalla, Mari Wilson, Tenpole Tudor, Wang Chung and Black Lace’s Conga Party.

“We are really looking forward to performing at the Let’s Rock festivals in 2020,” said Martin Fry of ABC.

“Sunshine guaranteed. See you there.”

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst & Matt Smith said: “We’re thrilled that’s Let’s Rock is able to attract headliners of the calibre of Adam Ant.

“That we’re able to provide such an incredible line-up and to grow Let’s Rock every year is down to our amazingly loyal and up-for-it audience, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for a fantastic 2019 season. Roll on summer 2020!”

Full line-up and tickets at: https://letsrockscotland.com/