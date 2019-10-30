Liberal Democrats select Midlothian candidate for UK General Election

Midlothian Liberal Democrat members have selected Steve Arrundale as their parliamentary candidate ahead of the upcoming general election on December 12.

Mr Arrundale has pledged to stand up for local issues and “speak for those millions of people who voted Remain and want to stop Brexit”.

He is married with one daughter and works in the tech industry, where he manages IT delivery programmes. Originally from North-East England, he was educated at University in Leicester and has lived in the Lothians since 2000.

He said: “I am delighted to be selected for the Midlothian Constituency. As someone who has grown up in a deprived area, I know how hard it is for many to make ends meet.

“If elected to represent Midlothian my priority will be protecting valuable local services, tackling climate change through better transport and active travel, and creating jobs.

“As a Liberal Democrat, I am passionate about standing up for the values and issues that are dear to the majority of people, from protecting our environment and civil liberties to securing our place in Europe.

“As the other parties increasingly represent polarised views or are divided over Brexit, it is the Lib Dems who are attracting new members and MPs from across the political spectrum.”