Loanhead-based electrician finally receives apprentice of the year award

Atalian Servest AMK Director Mike Stark with his apprentice Patrick Henderson.

After a year’s delay due to lockdown, Patrick Henderson was presented with the 2020 award in a special ceremony with his employer, Atalian Servest AMK in Loanhead.

As well as receiving a trophy and certificate, Patrick also received £500 from the SJIB and £500 from award sponsors Edmundson Electrical.

The 23-year-old, who successfully completed his studies at Forth Valley College, said: “When I started my apprenticeship, it didn’t even cross my mind that I’d win an award like this. I just saw it as a job but it turns out I was good at it!

Local electrician Patrick Henderson with his 2020 SJIB Apprentice of the Year Award.

“It does feel strange to actually receive the award now because I’ve qualified, but I’m happy to finally get my hands on it! A lot of the credit goes to the training I got at college, plus all the support from Atalian Servest AMK and my colleagues.

“I enjoy the challenges the job brings and want to go as far as I can in my career.

"I’m currently doing my HNC in electrical engineering and am really pleased this is the path I followed; I feel like I’ve made the right choice.”

Atalian Servest AMK Director Mike Stark said: “We’re all so proud that Patrick’s finally been given this award and he absolutely deserves it.

“From day one, he knew what he wanted to do and what his end goal was. When he started, he pretty much said he wanted my job and that’s what I wanted to hear – it shows his approach to things.”

Mike added: “We have a great dedication to our apprentices and like to take them on a journey from day one to when they complete their apprenticeship. But we can only do so much – the remainder is down to the application and commitment of the apprentice.”

SJIB secretary Fiona Harper said: “The SJIB Apprentice of the Year awards, sponsored by Edmundson Electrical, celebrate the best new talent in our industry, and Patrick has demonstrated excellent skill and dedication.

“We were disappointed that we were forced to postpone the 2020 ceremony, but we are equally delighted that Patrick has now been recognised for his exceptional talent.”

Derek Allen, Scottish Regional Director of Edmundson Electrical, added: “Patrick should be rightfully proud of this achievement and his employer and college lecturers should also be praised for continuing to help develop the talent of tomorrow.”