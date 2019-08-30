Loanhead company making a positive M-PACT on mental health issues

Loanhead-based building services specialist MPACT Group is continuing its campaign to tackle the “hidden secret” of mental health issues in the construction sector.

The company recently held an in-house training course that has already led to direct intervention for one member of staff potentially at risk.

Around a dozen employees ranging from site and office staff to managers and directors recently took part in a programme run by the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) to help recognise the signs of poor mental health.

Coached in techniques on how to discard the stigmas attached to mental health, participants were also advised on best listening techniques and what actions to take if a colleague is in distress.

Martin Robertson, health and safety manager at Loanhead-based MPACT Group, said the course has paved the way for further constructive conversations in the office about the issues surrounding mental health. At the same time, directors have taken ownership of the drive to raise awareness.

He said:“I have observed at least one overt example of a site operative noticing that his colleague had a potential issue.

“This operative then took appropriate action by taking the time to ask if he could help, listening to what his colleague had to say, and then advising him to go home – this was then reported to me afterwards.”

The Electrical Industries Charity estimates that more than a quarter of a million people in that sector are suffering from mental health concerns. But alarmingly, the charity also calculates that 95 per cent of these people often lie about how they are feeling.

Martin said the atmosphere of the construction workplace – which remains male-dominated – does not encourage communication on the subject. That is why the firm has brought in SAMH to help with the identification of potential problems among the electricians, plumbers and joiners that make up MPACT’s 65-strong workforce.

“Socially responsible companies like ours cannot afford to ignore this issue, no matter how difficult it might be to instigate these kinds of conversations,” Martin said.

“Raising the issue can’t be seen as any kind of insinuation, and it requires a significant degree of sensitivity to elicit a positive response from the person being approached.

“Our open-door policy means what it says – employees should have no concerns about bringing personal issues to their line manager.”

Further courses are planned to involve more staff at MPACT, and plans are also in place to develop the training to a deeper level with some management personnel.