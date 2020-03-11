Loanhead corner shop houses plan rejected

Council officers branded plans to turn a former corner shop into three houses with tiny gardens a “poor quality” development.

The proposals for the former Loanhead Mini Market, on George Terrace in the town, included what was described as amenity areas for each of the new homes which measured 16 square metres.

However, a report by council officers said the required standard of gardens for terraced houses was 100 square metres.

The developer also proposed no parking spaces for the new houses after insisting there was enough space on the street to accommodate additional vehicles.

The application, which proposed three two-bedroom houses, which would be created within the existing building with the small courtyard area at the back, were refused by council officers.

A report recommending the plans be refused stated: “In summary, the proposal is for a poor quality development with severely limited levels of amenity for future residents, with a serious impact on vehicle parking in the area with no benefits through the improvement of visual amenity of the area.”

Rejecting the application, the reasons given were that the proposed development would not provide an adequate level of amenity for future residents and was out of character with other residential properties in the street.

The council added: “The proposed development provides no off-street parking provision, meaning that it does not comply with the council’s parking standards and could result in road safety concerns through inconsiderate or illegal parking.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has submitted an application for Planning Permission in Principle to Midlothian Council for the provision of around 1,000 new homes at Dalhousie Chesters, Bonnyrigg.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “Taylor Wimpey can confirm that following extensive public consultation, an application for Planning Permission in Principle has been submitted for our land at Dalhousie Chesters in Bonnyrigg.

“As well as an impressive range of new homes, our masterplan for the development aims to create a place, rather than an extension to Hopefield, and it would provide a range of economic benefits for the local Bonnyrigg area which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses from those who choose to live in one of the new homes this development aims to deliver.”