Loanhead curry house takes on cancer

A Loanhead restaurant has raised £550 for cancer charity Macmillan after being inspired by a terminally ill waitress.

Carole O’Reilly (61), who works at Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant Radhuni, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in May but vowed to take action to help other cancer sufferers.

During UK Curry Week, which ran from 7 to 13 October, Radhuni donated £1 to Macmillan Cancer Support from each sit-in table and takeaway.

Derek Watson, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, commented: “Being diagnosed with cancer turns your life upside down and at Macmillan we want to be there for everyone, providing medical, emotional, practical and financial support.

“It is because of inspirational people like Carole and the team at Radhuni who go above and beyond to fundraise that we are able to continue to help the growing number of people who need us.”

Radhuni managing partner Habibur Khan added: “Despite her prognosis Carole has been determined to continue helping others. She inspired our staff to undertake this campaign and inspired our customers to join in.

“We’re grateful to the many valued customers who visited us during National Curry Week and helped make this donation possible.”