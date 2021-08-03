Loanhead freemasons in 24 hour charity walk challenge

The group, pictured at the Rosslyn lodge.

The members of Lodge St Leonard in Loanhead visited every Lodge in the Freemasonary Province of Midlothian.

Steve Ritchie from the Lodge said: “Visiting other Lodges is an important part of masonic tradition and is often a lifeline to older members for whom this may be the only social interaction they get in any given week.

"The lack of interaction during the pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on their mental and physical wellbeing.”

To donate online, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/580relaywalk.