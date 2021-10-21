Loanhead fundraiser raises thousands for Marie Curie

Jimmy Butt and his family, at the recent Loanhead fundraiser for Marie Curie, in memory of his late wife Iris.

Jimmy and his family have now raised an incredible £11,705 for the charity.

He said: “The fundraiser wouldn’t have been such a success without the great sponsors. We can’t thank them enough. Thanks to the local businesses for their kind donations to the raffle.

"A big thank you to everyone who turned up on the night to help raise more funds and have a great night. Iris would have been so proud of the amount of money raised.