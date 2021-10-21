Loanhead fundraiser raises thousands for Marie Curie
Jimmy Butt’s second fundraiser in memory of his late wife Iris, held at Loanhead Miners’ Club in August, has raised a further £5,500 for Marie Curie.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 6:00 am
Jimmy and his family have now raised an incredible £11,705 for the charity.
He said: “The fundraiser wouldn’t have been such a success without the great sponsors. We can’t thank them enough. Thanks to the local businesses for their kind donations to the raffle.
"A big thank you to everyone who turned up on the night to help raise more funds and have a great night. Iris would have been so proud of the amount of money raised.
"Iris’s last wish was to enable someone else to receive the same level of care she received in her last days on earth.”