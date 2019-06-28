Loanhead Gala Day fun

Loanhead Children’s Gala Day took place on Saturday, with thousands of people turning out for the parade and fun activities in the park.

The day kicked off with the preliminary parade at 11.30am before the crowning ceremony shortly after, where Gala Queen Maja Zynda was crowned by Cath Paterson.

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

The main procession followed at 1pm with floats and local groups parading through the town in front of large crowds.

A packed gala day afternoon programme then took place in Memorial Park.

The gala party went to the town’s war memorial for a short ceremony at 3pm, with the presentation of a new poppy bench by the Loanhead lodge.

The gala day was part of the Loanhead 350 festival, celebrating the 350th anniversary of the grant of Loanhead’s Royal Charter, with events held across the town for three weeks to mark this milestone.

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

The retiring Queen and her Herald

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19

Loanhead Gala Day 22/06/19