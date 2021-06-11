Loanhead Gala Day receives kind donation from local housebuilder

Gala Queen and Herald, Elizabeth and Murray, alongside Jaqueline Bathgate, Sales Executive for Dandara East Scotland and Ross Perfect, the Chairman of the Loanhead Gala committee.

The generous donation will be used to help ensure the whole community can come together in August to celebrate Loanhead’s prestigious Gala Day.

Ross Perfect, chairman of the Loanhead Gala Day committee, said: "Dandara's generous contribution is particularly welcome this year when Covid restrictions mean we are unable to organise many of our normal fundraising activities."

Committed Gala volunteers have planned the event with extra safety measures in line with guidelines.

The Gala includes a week of fun activities for all the family, with a grand concluding day at the end of the week that sees a local school pupil being crowned Queen.

Dandara East Scotland is pleased to able to provide support to ensure that Loanhead Gala Day continues as an integral community event. The housebuilders involvement in the community has been active thanks to the Ashgrove development.