Loanhead Garden of Remembrance 2021

Loanhead Parish Church lit up red for Remembrance, with poppy-filled garden of remembrance. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

The display contains almost 2000 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies, and over 150 small wooden poppy crosses bearing the names of those from Loanhead who who made the supreme sacrifice in the first and second world wars.

It will be open 10am-2pm November 11,12 and 13 to visit and contribute to the poppy appeal.

A short act of remembrance will take place at 11am on Thursday, November 11.At night the display and church building is floodlit in red as part of Poppy Scotland’s ‘Light up Red’ campaign.

The garden of Remembrance and poppy display, created in the grounds of Loanhead Parish Church on The Loan. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.