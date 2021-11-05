Loanhead Garden of Remembrance 2021
A garden of Remembrance and poppy display has been created in the grounds of Loanhead Parish Church to mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Appeal.
The display contains almost 2000 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies, and over 150 small wooden poppy crosses bearing the names of those from Loanhead who who made the supreme sacrifice in the first and second world wars.
It will be open 10am-2pm November 11,12 and 13 to visit and contribute to the poppy appeal.
A short act of remembrance will take place at 11am on Thursday, November 11.At night the display and church building is floodlit in red as part of Poppy Scotland’s ‘Light up Red’ campaign.
Loanhead Parish Church wishes to thank the staff at Loanhead Library for their assistance with the poppy display, Joe Gilhooley for use of photographic images featured on the banners which accompany the display, and everyone who has contributed to this community commemoration.