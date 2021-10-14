Loanhead Greggs worker retires after 35 years serving customers
Happy retirement to Isabel Allison who has served 35 years at Greggs the bakers.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:09 am
Isabel (66) started at the Penicuik store on September 1, 1986, then progressed to assistant manager. In 1993 Isabel became manager at the Dalry Road store in Edinburgh, where she had 21 happy years, and was ‘area top shop’ twice.
Isabel, from Polton Hall, Bonnyrigg, also held lots of charity events in the shop collecting money for many good causes.
Isabel stepped down to supervisor in the Loanhead store in 2014, where she has worked since.
She said: “I loved working at Greggs, serving and getting to know my customers, watching families grow up.”