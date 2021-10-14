Loanhead Greggs worker retires after 35 years serving customers

Isabel Allison receives flowers from her colleagues at Greggs Loanhead to mark her retirement.

Isabel (66) started at the Penicuik store on September 1, 1986, then progressed to assistant manager. In 1993 Isabel became manager at the Dalry Road store in Edinburgh, where she had 21 happy years, and was ‘area top shop’ twice.

Isabel, from Polton Hall, Bonnyrigg, also held lots of charity events in the shop collecting money for many good causes.

Isabel stepped down to supervisor in the Loanhead store in 2014, where she has worked since.

Isabel enjoyed a celebration dinner with past and present colleagues, and has been overwhelmed with the cards and presents received, even getting video messages from Canada, China and Vietnam from work friends and colleagues.