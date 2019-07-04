Loanhead nursing home site to become housing?

A former nursing home which had become a notorious local eyesore could be set to be torn down and turned into housing.

A planning application has been lodged with Midlothian Council to partially demolish Mayburn House in Loanhead and create 20 residential units.

The property, which has been up for sale for some time, is a large Victorian villa with extensions which sit on nearly an acre of land.

Local residents have been angered by its derelict state and keen to see it brought back into use.

The former nursing home was owned by CrossReach and sold in 2014, six years after it closed its doors and residents moved to a council care home.

Midlothian Council intervened in 2014 when the outside of the property led to complaints from the community council about burnt-out cars being left there and rubbish-strewn areas.

The local authority issued an order demanding the front of the building be cleared up. It was then cleaned up by the owner.

It has, however, remained unoccupied. No details of the applicant for the new housing have been released yet.