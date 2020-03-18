Loanhead restaurant owner’s coronavirus advice

Diners eating out should change their meal times in order to help minimise the coronavirus outbreak, according to a local restaurant owner.

“They should try to avoid peak periods and instead book tables earlier or later in the day,” said Habibur Khan, whose Radhuni eatery in Loanhead, was named Scotland’s Best Curry Restaurant for 2019-20.

“During our busiest times we’re often full but that’s when diners are close to one another,” he continued.

“Spreading out meal times means tables can be set further apart which improves social distancing, a key factor in avoiding contamination.”

Mr Khan, known as “Scotland’s Curry King”, said staff in the Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant had stepped up hygiene measures including wearing gloves and been instructed to take more time when serving customers or delivering takeaways in order to maximise precautions.

He had also met suppliers to discuss further safeguards.

Giving hot towels to customers – common in Indian-type restaurants – was another safeguard, he said.

“Customers’ health and safety is every restaurant’s overwhelming priority,” Mr Khan added.

“The industry has to take every practical step to fight the virus.”