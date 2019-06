Loanhead Children’s Gala Day kicked things off last Friday with the carnival parade taking to the streets.

The individual fancy dress, small groups, floats and other vehicles paraded the local area before ending up at Fountain Green where the judging took place.

A whole host of other events have been taking place this week, which will culminate on Saturday’s with the official crowning of the Queen at a ceremony on Fountain Green.

