Loanhead’s Radhuni scoops top curry award

Midlothian Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant The Radhuni added to its growing list of honours when it was named the best curry restaurant in Edinburgh at the Scottish Curry Awards.

The 120-cover restaurant in Clerk Street, Loanhead, emerged ahead of nine other finalists at a glamorous packed ceremony attended by more than 450 diners at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

Judges said Radhuni had shown “outstanding dedication to the curry industry and provided top quality food and service.”

The awards are based on public votes together with evidence provided by the competing restaurants.

Voted Scotland’s best South Asian restaurant at a gala event in London last September, The Radhuni was later named among the top ‘Hot Hundred’ curry restaurants in the UK. A year ago its Head Chef Ashok Ram was voted Chef of the Year in the Scottish Curry Awards.

After accepting the award, Habibur Khan, managing partner of The Radhuni, said: “This is yet another tribute to the skills, professionalism and hard work of our team.

“Edinburgh has a wonderful array of great curry restaurants so it’s especially pleasing for us to have been rated more highly than anywhere else in the capital.

“The judges and public have concluded that for curry lovers in Edinburgh and around the Central Belt it’s well worth making the short trip to Loanhead to sample the best food of its type in the area.”