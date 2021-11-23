Local MSP welcomes funding to improve road safety in Pathhead

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP).

The funding, which has been sourced from the Scottish Government’s Active Travel budget, will deliver improved safety along a section of the A68 through Pathhead.

Mr Beattie, SNP MSP for Midlothian North, said: “The A68 through Pathhead has long been in need of improvements and I am pleased that Transport Scotland have allocated funding to consider the provision of two controlled crossing points subject to detailed design and agreement with the community.

“The A68 is part of Scotland’s trunk road network, but more importantly for residents of Pathhead, it is the local road which connects families, friends and communities.

“By securing this funding, we will be able to make improvements to road safety for all local residents. However, safety for children and the most vulnerable when crossing must be our priority.

“I hope and expect the construction of these crossings will also help address wider concerns regarding road safety, speeding and access to community facilities.

“I am particularly pleased that the A68 Focus Group has engaged with the community in every step of the decision making process and I would encourage all Pathhead residents to take part in the consultation in the New Year.

“I look forward to seeing these proposals come to fruition.”

A recent Pathhead-wide survey, conducted by the A68 Focus Group, found that 92 per cent of respondents agreed that the A68 was difficult to cross.

A full consultation will be carried out to allow feedback from the community and the consequences to be considered before progressing to detailed design of measures.