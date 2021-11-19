Local people to be consulted about Midlothian Council's planned common good register

Midlothian Council Debating chamber at Midlothian House, Buccleuch St in Dalkeith .

The only potential listings identified so far are the common good funds for Dalkeith and Penicuik, totalling £9,368.75.

However, local people will be consulted to make sure any other assets, including property, are also registered, councillors heard at the latest full Council meeting.

Common Good Funds in Scotland originated in the 15th century and are the assets and income of some former burghs. They represent a portfolio of land, property and investments and by law continue to exist for the common good of the local people who live there.

The General Purposes Committee administers the Common Good Funds of Penicuik and Dalkeith, which are used to support community, non-profit making initiatives in those areas. Local authorities now have a legal duty to register Common Good properties to improve transparency and to give local communities more involvement in decisions around their use and disposal.

Property can form part of the Common Good if the asset was gifted to or acquired by any of the burghs on or before May 15, 1975, and it meets a number of other criteria: it has been used by the general public for a long time; it was dedicated for a specific public purpose; and it has title conditions ensuring public use agreed in the original charter.