Locals urged to use local post offices after Dalkeith bank closes

The branches at 67-71 High Street, 2A Woodburn Avenue and 6 Mayfield Place offer banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks – as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency and travel insurance.

A spokesperson for The National Federation of SubPostmasters said: "Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits. Every post office plays a vital role within their community.”