Lothian Buses fares to rise

Lothian Buses has announced that fares will be revised across its group of companies; Lothian, Lothiancountry and EastCoastbuses services from Sunday, February 2.

The fare review will see some of the company’s fares increase for the first time in two years, with Adult single fares increased by 10p. While Adult Daytickets, which offer unlimited travel on date of purchase, will increase by 50p.

Child Single fares will increase by 10p, and for the first time since 2004 Child Daytickets will increase by 20p.

Lothian’s season ticket Ridacard, which was last increased in 2018 will also see an increase. Airport fares will remain the same.

Nigel Serafini commercial director at Lothian, said: “Lothian is committed to providing environmentally sustainable, best value travel. As our operating costs continue to rise and we continue to invest in fleet, people, training and our customer offering, we will be making changes to fares from February 2.

“98p of every £1 we receive in fares goes directly back into the running of our business and provision of services. Across the last decade we have invested heavily in cleaner, greener buses for the benefit of all our customers and our capital city, lessening the impact on the environment, while continuing to develop and provide a comprehensive network of services across the Edinburgh city region.

“As well as continuing our investment in new environmentally friendly vehicles across 2020, Lothian is currently in the process of renewing its Real Time Customer Information system. This system plays a vital role in helping us monitor and control services, as well as allowing customers to track bus arrivals.

“Our revised fares continue to represent excellent value for money and remain amongst the lowest in the UK.”

For more information visit: www.lothianbuses.co.uk