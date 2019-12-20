Lothian List MSP backs foster carer campaign

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) is supporting a campaign to find more foster carers and adopters this Christmas, after learning that 130 children will enter the care system during the 12 days of Christmas.

At an exhibition in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Balfour met with the charity leading the call, Home for Good, and pledged to support vulnerable children in Scotland.

Speaking at the event, Home for Good’s Scotland Lead, Eilidh Proudfoot said: “In the 12 days of Christmas, 130 children will enter Scotland’s care system. This Christmas season, we are encouraging people to consider the part they might play to find a home for every child who needs one.

“It’s a time of the year when family matters most and a time when lots of us think about our plans for the future. So, we are asking, could you use your home for good this year?”

The charity invited MSPs to pledge their support for this campaign, and for vulnerable children in our nation, by signing a bauble shaped tag to hang on the exhibition’s Christmas tree.

In return, they were given one of 130 decorations from the tree – each one representing a child that will enter the care system over the 12-day Christmas period – and asked to hang it on their tree at home as a reminder of the children they have pledged to support

Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Eilidh added: “We started the exhibition with a tree full of decorations – each one representing a child – but by the end of our time in Parliament, these decorations had been taken away and in their place was a signed pledge hanging on the tree instead.

“It was just so encouraging to see so many MSPs pledge their support and see the tree change shape – from representing the needs of children to representing the support of MSPs from all parties.”

Mr Balfour said: “It is extremely sad to think about how many of Scotland’s children and young people will be entering the care system at this time of year. I am thankful to Home for Good for bringing this to our attention and for the work that they do in finding loving homes for these children and young people.

“Every single child across Scotland should have somewhere to call home where they feel cared for and loved. We all have a part to play in ensuring that this happens.”

If you’d like to find out more about fostering or adoption, visit www.homeforgood.org.uk/scotland