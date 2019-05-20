Lothian MSP hits out at SFA’s Bonnyrigg Rose decision

Lothian List MSP Neil Findlay (Lab) has criticised the SFA for its decision to reject Bonnyrigg Rose Football Club’s application for full membership.

Bonnyrigg Rose won the 2018-19 East of Scotland league, and subsequently applied to join the Lowland league. However, due to a lack of floodlights at its home ground, New Dundas Park, this application was rejected.

This specific criteria, relating to the floodlights, was only introduced, however, after Bonnyrigg Rose’ application was submitted. The team is currently fundraising to have floodlights installed in the next 12 months.

In his motion submitted to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Findlay MSP has called for the SFA to rethink its decision.

Mr Findlay said: “Bonnyrigg Rose have played exceptionally well this season. The team should absolutely be allowed to progress through the senior ranks.

“This is an outrageous decision by the SFA, who have clearly not considered the club’s significant investment into their grounds, in addition to their intention to have floodlights installed in the near future.

“The SFA should rethink and review this application urgently.”