Lothian MSP meets Marie Curie staff

Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con) recently met representatives from the Marie Curie Hospice to hear about the care offered locally to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

In Lothian, around 6,065 people each year need palliative care to relieve symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Last year, the Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh cared for 339 inpatients and 917 people accessed day therapies. More than 2,500 people were also supported through community services.

Mr Briggs commended the charity’s Helper service, a volunteer-led befriending service, which provides companionship, emotional support and practical help with every day tasks for patients, their families and carers.

Thanking the Marie Curie team, Mr Briggs also congratulated his constituents for their generous donations to the charity and he encouraged continued support.

Mr Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP, said: “Marie Curie is an incredible charity that looks after people and their families in what can be an very challenging time for them.

“People living with a terminal illness across Lothian, who would otherwise be unsupported, receive care from the dedicated nurses and staff at Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie Nurses helped 97 per cent of people last year across Lothian to die in their place of choice, which is often at home.

The charity supports people with all terminal conditions including Motor Neurone disease, frailty and dementia.

Ellie Wagstaff, policy and public affairs manager for Marie Curie Scotland, said: “Thank you to Miles for highlighting the vital care and support terminally ill people need.

“We want everyone to have physical and emotional care to help them live as well as they can with terminal illness.

“At the end of life, that should also mean people have as much choice as possible and with Marie Curie support the difference might be that they can stay at home and spend precious time with loved ones.”

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with any terminal illness. The charity helps people living with a terminal illness and their families make the most of the time they have together by delivering expert hands-on care, emotional support, research and guidance.