Lottery win for Gorebridge postcode

Two people in Gorebridge are celebrating today (Friday) after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Birkenside neighbours netted the windfall when EH23 4JF was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery for Friday, January 24.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What great news to start the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they’ll be celebrating tonight.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity and owns over 1,000 woods across the country. It supports these green areas for both people and wildlife.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.