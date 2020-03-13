Louping ill research to start at Moredun in Midlothian

A partnership has been launched between Moredun and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) to tackle the problem of louping ill, an often fatal tick-borne virus, to which sheep are particularly susceptible.

Pentlands Science Park-based Moredun developed an effective vaccine in the 1930s which was a game changer for many hill sheep farmers and grouse moor managers. However, this vaccine was recently withdrawn from manufacture.

In recent years, ticks have been ever increasing and moving into areas where they have not historically been a problem. Subsequently, tick borne diseases have spread with the ticks and in the absence of a louping ill vaccine, serious losses have been reported in both sheep and red grouse.

Dr Beth Wells, Moredun, said: “We have had many reports from our hill farming members that they have been losing sheep, mainly ewe hoggs to louping ill, some losing up to 25 per cent of their replacement females which is a serious loss.

“We already have successful partnerships with GWCT and are delighted they have joined us in a new project to work towards a novel vaccine for louping ill control.”

Research carried out at Moredun, under the Scottish Government’s Strategic Research Programme, has identified potential candidates for a new generation louping ill vaccine.

This now requires further research to ensure these candidates cause an immune response in sheep and that this response will protect the animals against louping ill.

GWCT have galvanised the generosity of Scottish estate owners, to allow this research to be carried out at Moredun this year.

Dr Adam Smith of GWCT, said: “This important work will be vital in the fight against louping ill, and GWCT is pleased to have been able to help in raising the funds for the Moredun’s work as a separate initiative to our core fundraising activity.”

Moredun’s chairman Ian Duncan Miller added: “This research illustrates the benefits of working in partnership and we are very pleased to be working alongside GWCT with this project, which is of extreme importance to both of our industries.

“This project takes Moredun back to its roots in tackling a really serious disease in the hills and uplands.”

The project is due to start this year and will be led by Principal Investigator, Dr David Griffiths and Head of Vaccines, Dr Alasdair Nisbet. If successful, the potential vaccine will be pushed towards commercialisation as soon as possible.