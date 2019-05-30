Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day celebrates its 30th year

Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day celebrates its 30th anniversary with a parade and activities in Mayfield Public Park this Saturday (June 1).

The parade leaves Easthouses at 1pm, heading to Mayfield Park for the main event. There will be wrestling, kiddies theatre, shows, a children’s play area, clowns, ponies, a disco dome, stalls, birds of prey, a mini zoo, face painting and much more.

Speaking about this year’s event, Robert Hogg from the Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day committee said: “Les Reynolds from the Community Club is opening the Gala Day this year as he has done loads to help the elderly over the last 30 years and helps keep the lunch club going.

“Around 200 people attend each Friday which is fantastic.”