Mayfield-based youth project up for Youthlink awards

Y2K has been shortlisted in two categories for the Youthlink Scotland National Youth Work Awards 2020 – Youth Justice and Prevention and Youth Worker of the Year.

Since the year 2000 the Mayfield-based youth project has existed to shape positive experiences for some of the most disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

Its new ‘180’ service has been shortlisted for the Youth Justice and Prevention award. Through ‘180’ Y2K works with the police, fire service, social work, education and other community partners to adopt a more flexible approach to youth offending. This helps prevent future offending or antisocial behaviour by providing early intervention and prevention group work programmes and 1:1 supports.

While, Y2K Youth Work co-ordinator Lyndsey Ritchie has been shortlisted for the Youth Worker of the Year award.

Y2K project manager Carol Flack said: “We are delighted that Lyndsey has been nominade, since she has been the driving force behind the new 180 service, which is important not only for our young people but also for learning and service provision across the authority.

“Lyndsey joined Y2K in 2012 and has shown herself to be an inspirational youth worker whose passion and dedication to improving the lives of young people shines through everything she does.”

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner in Glasgow on March 12.

Having ‘180’ means that if a young person is not able to access an evening drop-in because of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy on drink and drugs or a time-limited ‘ban’ for challenging behaviour within the project, they can still access specialist programmes and activities. They are not ‘excluded’ from the organisation but realise that there is a consequence for their behaviour/choice. In this way the young person does not miss out on support to change their behaviour.