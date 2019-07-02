Mayfield couple’s platinum wedding anniversary

John and Rose Ferguson from Salisbury View Care Home in Mayfield celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today (Tuesday).

Rose was only 17 and John was only 20 when they first met, but they say it was love at first sight. They were married two years later in July 1949 at a registry office in Edinburgh.

The couple initially lived in Musselburgh but eventually settled in Mayfield when John was stationed at Easthouses Pit. Rose worked as a clerk for various companies including Ferranti in Dalkeith.

They have a daughter Heather and son Leslie, and are also grandparents to Nicki and great-grandparents to Tommy (8).

On behalf of Midlothian Council, Provost Peter Smaill presented the happy couple with flowers last weekend while Vice Lord Lieutenant Richard Callander congratulated them on behalf of the Queen.