Mayfield dog groomer given weekend work go-ahead by neighbours

Susan Gibson's pet parlour pod in Mayfield.

Susan Gibson was given planning permission to open her pet parlour in the garden of her home in Mayfield earlier this year, however planners restricted business hours to Monday to Friday.

Now the self-employed groomer has been told she can open at weekends after Midlothian Council received letters of support for the business.

Applying for permission to operate on Saturdays, Ms Gibson’s agents told planners: “Some customers can’t manage to have their dogs treated due to work commitments and require the flexibility offered by opening on a Saturday.

“Due to family commitments the applicant can only work four week days per week and financially needs to work on a Saturday to make the business viable.

“There will be no holding facilities and it will be made clear to owners that dog minding prior or after each appointment is not provided.”

The business was given weekday approval to operate by planners on the condition only one dog would be on the premises at a time with a maximum five a day.

Planning officers said the same numbers on Saturdays would mean impact on neighbours would be minimal. They said: "There may be some barking when dogs are being groomed, however due to the numbers of dogs using the business daily this is not considered to be significantly different from owning dogs as pets."