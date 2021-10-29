Mayfield gardener wins contest for second time

Baxter Keiller Award winnner 2021, Lynda Christison of Rowantree Road, Mayfield.

Lynda Christison of Rowantree Road, who previously won the award in 2017, was chosen by the judging panel from entries covering the length and breadth of Midlothian, and was commended for her “lovely use of colour and the great deal of planning and work that clearly went into her fabulous garden”.

For her winning garden, Mrs Christison received gardening vouchers to the value of £100. First runner-up, Mrs Diane Wright of Woodburn Place, picked up £35, with second runner-up Mrs Fiona Withers of Westhouses Road, Mayfield, receiving a £25 voucher.

“Congratulations to Lynda for her well-deserved award. Hers is a delightful garden that would bring joy to any street,” said John McMorrow, Melville chief executive.

“There was a great deal of variety in this year’s competition and was very impressed by the quality of entries.