Mayfield gardener wins contest for second time
A green-fingered tenant from Mayfield has won this year’s ‘Baxter Keiller Award’ for best Melville Housing Association garden.
Lynda Christison of Rowantree Road, who previously won the award in 2017, was chosen by the judging panel from entries covering the length and breadth of Midlothian, and was commended for her “lovely use of colour and the great deal of planning and work that clearly went into her fabulous garden”.
For her winning garden, Mrs Christison received gardening vouchers to the value of £100. First runner-up, Mrs Diane Wright of Woodburn Place, picked up £35, with second runner-up Mrs Fiona Withers of Westhouses Road, Mayfield, receiving a £25 voucher.
“Congratulations to Lynda for her well-deserved award. Hers is a delightful garden that would bring joy to any street,” said John McMorrow, Melville chief executive.
“There was a great deal of variety in this year’s competition and was very impressed by the quality of entries.
"The judging panel had a very difficult task narrowing it down to just three finalists and I’d like to congratulate everyone who entered for all their hard work.”