Mayfield plans take a step forward

The regeneration of the centre of Mayfield has reached an important milestone with the appointment of a masterplan consultant.

Councillors last week agreed the recommendation to appoint Camerons to take forward the community-led, ‘In It Together’ project.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Cllr Russell Imrie (Lab)said: “We’re very excited by this ground-breaking initiative that gives local people the lead in delivering an attractive and viable new centre for Mayfield.

“Appointing Camerons, after the tender process, is a major step in securing a brighter future for people in Mayfield. I’m sure by working directly with local people and taking onboard their vision, Camerons can deliver a masterplan to revitalise the centre of Mayfield. The aim is to transform it into an attractive and safe area with shops and services meeting local people’s needs.”

Money for the £80,000 project is coming from the Borders Railway Blueprint fund, which was set-up to maximise the economic opportunities afforded by the line’s opening. Funding also came from developer contributions in the area.

With Camerons appointed, a community-focused consultation will take place early next year to ask local people for their views on how they would like the centre to improve. Council officers will offer support to local people to help make sure the project is a success.