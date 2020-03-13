Mayfield waste recycler raises money for Children 1st

Mayfield-based waste recycler NWH Group, has presented a cheque for £2,871 to Children 1st.

Since renewing its partnership with Children 1st back in August, NWH Group staff have been busy with numerous fundraising activities including a bake sale, the Give the Gift Christmas toy drive - which saw 42 gifts donated to local Children in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow; as well as a member of staff having her head shaved at the company Christmas party!

The business has also collected funds at its annual staff family day, and has match-funded all donations and money raised by staff.

Nicola Williams, executive assistant to the CEO, led the recent fundraising activities.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our employees.

“As a business, we aim to make a positive difference to the communities in which we operate, and to see everyone coming together in support of Children 1st has really reinforced our mission to make an impact.

“We really hope this money can be used to make a meaningful difference.”

Claire MacPherson, senior fundraiser, Children 1st, said: “A huge thank you to NWH staff for their generous support, and to the NWH Group for matching their fundraising. The fantastic amount you have raised will help children across Scotland grow up safe and happy in loving families.

“As well as helping provide local family support and recovery services across the country, you have given a helping hand to families through Parentline – which provides support to any family in Scotland, online and over the phone, every day of the year.”

Children 1st works to prevent abuse and neglect, to protect children and keep them safe from harm. The charity works to support children in Scotland to live in safe, loving families and to build strong communities. It helps survivors of abuse, trauma and other adversity to recover and works tirelessly to protect the rights of children in Scotland.

As well as providing local family support and trauma recovery services across the country, the charity also provides Parentline, a helping hand for any family in Scotland wanting support about anything that is affecting them, at the touch of a button.