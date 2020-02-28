Mayfield Y2K project up for two awards

Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project (Y2K) have been shortlisted for not one but two National Youth Work Awards.

They have been nominated for their work in prevention for young people involved in or at risk of becoming involved in offending, anti-social and risky behaviours. While Y2K’s Lyndsey Richie is to be recognised for her outstanding youth work.

Developed in 2018, Y2K’s 180 project is a referral-based service which focuses on early support and prevention for young people involved in or at risk of becoming involved in offending, anti-social and risky behaviours.

The project works with the police, fire service, social work, education and other community justice stakeholders to adopt a more flexible approach to youth offending. The only service of its kind in Midlothian, 180 promotes ‘empowerment assessment’, an approach that has encouraged longer-term engagement and improved outcomes for individuals.

Carol Flack, project manager said: “We are over the moon at our double-whammy finalist news! The young people, staff and volunteers are so excited about the upcoming awards and will be rooting for Lyndsey Ritchie in the Youth Worker of the Year category.

“Lyndsey joined Y2K in 2012 and is an inspirational youth worker whose passion and dedication shines through everything she does.

“Our equally fantastic 180 service which offers early support and prevention for offending, anti-social and risk-taking behaviour has also been shortlisted for the Youth Justice award. This is amazing recognition for the only service of its kind in Midlothian.”

Lyndsey Ritchie’s colleagues paid tribute to her staying power and passion, describing her as “Lyndsey the Legend”.

Young person Dylan Moore praised Lyndsey for the positive influence she has had on him through Y2K: “Lyndsey is the best because she can tell it like it is and be straight no matter what. She has helped me get my youth awards, to get into volunteering and now training. She helped me get myself together, if anyone should get an award, it’s Lyndsey.”

These awards are sponsored by Scottish Community Safety Network and SQA.

Tim Frew, CEO of YouthLink Scotland said: “Youth work is one of our great national assets. The National Youth Work Awards are in their 13th year and it’s clear our sector makes a significant difference to the life chances and opportunities of young people across Scotland.

“These awards showcase our impact, because without youth work the landscape of our society would be much changed and not for the better. Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project are a great example of how youth work invests in this and future generations of young people. So let’s take our message out there that now is the time to #InvestInYouthWork.”

TThe Awards dinner will take place on March 12 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by BAFTA award winning actress, Jane McCarry, aka ‘Isa’ from Still Game, and Deputy First Minister and Secretary for Education and Skills, John Swinney.

Speaking ahead of the Awards, John Swinney MSP said: “It is fantastic that so many individuals and groups are being recognized in the 13th National Youth Awards for their excellent work to invest in both current and future generations of young people.

“Youth work plays a vital role in expanding young people’s experiences and supporting them to achieve their potential. These awards show how by reaching out and, in many cases, providing a lifeline to so many young people can enhance their opportunities and help them become confident individuals and effective contributors.”

To get involved visit the YouthLink Scotland website at www.youthlinkscotland.org.