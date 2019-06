Midlothian Council has organised a meeting to discuss the issue of parking in Dalkeith. The meeting takes place on June 27 at One Dalkeith and starts at 6.30pm.

Cllr John Hackett said: “We want to hear from residents about any issues or concerns they have around parking. Do people feel there is enough or is there more that the council and other organisations could be doing to make sure residents continue to want to live in Dalkeith?”