Midlothian attractions discounting a great day out

The National Mining Museum Scotland, in Newtongrange.

As part of this campaign, visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to Rosslyn Chapel and the National Mining Museum Scotland, which are amongst businesses to have received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets, allowing visitors up to 50 per cent off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

National Mining Museum chief executive Mhairi Cross said: “Covid 19 has had a major impact on our visitor numbers over the last 18 months and we are optimistic that this scheme will inspire people to take a day out.”

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust said:”I hope this new campaign will encourage more people to come and visit over the coming weeks.”

Rosslyn Chapel.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers in Midlothian.

"Our regional tourism and events sector needs the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the area.

"The campaign delivered in partnership with the Days Out incentive fund will help generate income for this sector during the quieter months, helping to rebuild consumer confidence as well as supplement our key domestic market recovery activity.”