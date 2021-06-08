Midlothian-based professor Julie Fitzpatrick named new Chief Scientific Adviser for Scotland

Professor Julie Fitzpatrick OBE has been appointed Chief Scientific Advisor for Scotland.

Professor Fitzpatrick will remain the scientific director of Moredun Research Group and CEO of The Moredun Group, a research institute with expertise in livestock health and infectious diseases.

Professor Julie Fitzpatrick said: “I’m very much looking forward to engaging with scientists and engineers inside government and across our science base, to hear more about their inspiring work and how new developments could impact on the work of the Scottish Government.

"I know that Ministers and officials recognise the value of science and I’m keen to support their work by helping them to access and use science advice and evidence across a range of policy areas.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville (SNP) has welcomed the appointment of Professor Julie Fitzpatrick as the Scottish Government’s next Chief Scientific Adviser.

She said: “The past year has highlighted just how important science is to the work of the Scottish Government, and I’m delighted to welcome Professor Fitzpatrick as our new Chief Scientific Adviser. As CSA, Professor Fitzpatrick will play a key role in ensuring that science advice informs the Scottish Government’s work across the board, and adds value to our pandemic response.”

Sir Muir Russell, chairman of Moredun Research Institute, said: “Professor Julie Fitzpatrick has provided world class leadership to the Moredun Research Institute, marked by strong international collaborations and the delivery of diagnostics and vaccines that have made a huge difference to livestock husbandry.

"She has played an important leadership role in the work of the Scottish Environment, Food and Agriculture Research Institutes. Her skills and connections make her very well equipped for the role of Chief Scientific Adviser.”

Gareth Baird, chairman of the Moredun Foundation, said: “The whole Moredun family is delighted that Julie`s enormous contribution to animal welfare and the collaborative approach she has taken along with other Scottish Research Institutes in sharing knowledge has been recognised by Scottish Government in her appointment to this prestigious position.”