Midlothian bursary open to local groups

Schools, charities and other good causes across the county could receive a share of £5000 as the CALA Homes Community Bursary returns to the area, in partnership with the Midlothian Advertiser.

The programme will see £20,000 distributed by CALA Homes across Edinburgh and the Lothians, with a quarter of this fund set aside for community organisations working in Midlothian.

Now in its third year in the region, the fund aims to provide support for a wide range of community organisations and projects.

Last year saw 83 causes apply to the scheme, with 13 local organisations benefitting, including Roslin’s Men’s Shed and Action on Hearing Loss.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), is looking forward to receiving funding applications from Midlothian good causes.

He said: “We’re excited to relaunch the Community Bursary in Midlothian for the third year in a row – we’re looking forward to seeing what benefits this year’s funding brings.

“We have always been invested in benefitting the communities we work in – the bursary has certainly become a major highlight of the year for us.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from the local charities, schools and community projects to see how we can get involved and help to support them.”

A selection panel consisting of CALA Homes staff will decide the recipients of this year’s funding, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business.

Janet Bee, editor at the Midlothian Advertiser, hopes to see the fund benefit more local causes.

She said: “The community bursary has provided amazing support to Midlothian’s good causes over the past few years.

“We’re delighted to be a part of the bursary launch again this year – we’re looking forward to sharing the news with our readers and seeing what support this brings the community.”

Applicants can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading a form from the CALA website: www.cala.co.uk/bursary-midlothian. The closing deadline for entries is March 20.