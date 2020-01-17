Midlothian business workshops offer a gateway to a brighter future for local firms

Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit is booming, with the highest level of private sector businesses currently operating in the country since 2000.

Business Gateway’s local offices provide free events and workshops about every aspect of starting, managing and growing a business.

Upcoming events at Business Gateway Midlothian include: Business Start-Up, Newbattle High School, January 23, 4.30pm-6.30pm; Bookkeeping, Newbattle Library, February 6, 2pm-5pm; Two Day Start Up Workshop, Lasswade Leisure Centre, February 3&4, 9.30am-3pm.

Call 0131 271 3377, email bg@midlothian.gov.uk or visit www.bgateway.com.

Ann Marie Macaskill from Business Gateway Midlothian said: “Our advisers provide valuable support for businesses of all sizes, including one-to-one support sessions, extensive online resources and expert support on topics including innovation, exporting, finance and new markets.

“We work in close collaboration with wide variety of partners, including Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International and Business Loans Scotland, to help identify growth opportunities and provide the best advice and support to local businesses.

“Central to helping our customers succeed is our ability to listen to what businesses need, find the pieces they are missing, deliver the right support and make the right connections.”