Midlothian businesses encouraged to make a green change at Penicuik event

Change Works in Penicuik is hosting a free networking lunch to showcase how businesses can improve their environmental performance and reduce energy costs.

The event is part of the ‘How to cut energy costs in your business’ campaign, promoting the support services available to local businesses to improve sustainability and save money on energy costs.

Over a buffet lunch, businesses owners, managers and employees will learn about the free support services and funding available for their business, get help and advice from expert speakers and have the chance to network with like-minded businesses.

Aidan Tracey, senior project officer at Change Works in Penicuik, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this free event to businesses across Midlothian.

“There are several organisations offering free advice and support to help businesses cut costs and we felt this was a great opportunity for businesses to meet everyone under one roof.

“I would encourage businesses to drop-in and find out what tailored support is out there for them.”

This event will take place on Wednesday, October 9, at Penicuik Town Hall, noon to 2pm. Book your free place online at http://bit.ly/PenicuikBusinessLunch, by email on penicuik@changeworks.org.uk, or by calling 01968 620 283.

This event is hosted in partnership with Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, and supported by Bright Green Business, Resource Efficient Scotland, Penicuik Heritage Regeneration and Penicuik First.