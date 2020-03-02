Midlothian care homes targeted by gang of men

Detectives are warning people to be vigilant after four residential homes in Midlothian and West Lothian were targeted yesterday (Sunday).

Two of the properties, Limecroft Residential Home in Livingston and Archview Lodge Care Home in Dalkeith, had windows smashed with offenders gaining access to admin areas. No-one was injured at either of the locations.

An attempted break-in occurred at Drummond Grange Nursing Home in Kevock Road, Lasswade. Staff noticed four men outside the building, all dressed in black with various tools. When they were confronted, three men ran off and one man threatened staff. No entry was gained and no-one was injured in the incident.

A further break-in was attempted at Pine Villa Nursing Home in Hawthorn Gardens in Loanhead. No-one was injured.

Following enquiries, officers believe these incidents are linked and the same people are responsible.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes said: “It’s imperative we trace the people responsible for these crimes. We will continue to review CCTV footage from the premises for any additional information which could assist our investigation.

“I would appeal to members of the public for any information regarding these incidents or anyone who has information on those responsible to please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call CID officers at Dalkeith Police Station via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.