Midlothian charity learns about healthy food with a little bit of help from Jamie Oliver

Some of the food cooked by the LASC group.

Lisa works as the head chef for Loanhead After School Club Childcare Services, a registered children’s charity based in Midlothian, who have recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Organising a number of community nurseries, breakfast and after school clubs and Young Adult Services, the charity currently helps support more than 650 children across 14 different projects.

To help the community further, Lisa asked all the senior staff of each LASC club to join in Tesco’s online Community Cookery School to help give them the knowledge and basic knife skills to run small groups to older children who take part in the groups.

The cookery school course was developed by Jamie Oliver-trained community cooks and Tesco development chefs and nutritionists.

The free course provided funding for LASC Childcare Services to purchase food and any cooking equipment they needed to take part, as well as a detailed insight into a range of recipes that they can pass on to those in need.

Lisa said: “We’ve always aimed to show people that cooking doesn’t have to be a chore and that they can go for healthy options that don’t take forever to prepare. The Tesco Cookery School was brilliant for that.

“I’m really pleased to have been part of it. It’s been so helpful and all of our team are loving the recipes. We run a number of cookery schools ourselves throughout the year, so being able to support children in need, as well as other charities, with exciting new recipes is an amazing experience.

"Teaching staff healthy recipes has been great and has gone done so well across all of our groups here at the LASC”

Lisa also works with another charity, helping to care for children who are undergoing treatment for cancer as well as supporting their siblings and families.

The cookery school initiative launched in 2019 with the aim of training 1,000 community cooks – a target which was achieved by January 2020.

The programme was developed in partnership with Tesco’s Health Ambassador, Jamie Oliver, and food distribution charity FareShare.

They aim to provide recipes and skills to make the most of the food typically donated to charities, such as tinned food and store cupboard ingredients.