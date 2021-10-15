Midlothian cheerleaders seek local business support to reach the summit

The Rain Allstars' Weathergirls team, who hope to compete in Florida next April.

They are part of an 18 strong team from Musselburgh-based cheerleading group Rain Allstars. Despite the group only being in its fourth season, the ‘Weather Girls’ team of Midlothian and East Lothian athletes were named Grand Champions in March 2020, just before the pandemic struck, which was the catalyst for them qualifying for the American contest next April.

Gillian Neilson from Rain Allstars volunteer Gillian Neilson said: “This was an amazing achievement for them as a new team, as they had placed last on several occasions.

"After this success the coach trained the athletes to attend a competition in Bournemouth in July where they entered the International under 17s Division and won through to the Summit Competition in Orlando, Florida.

“The athletes will train in an Amercian Cheerleading Gym before attending the competition. It will be a great experience for them.”

Founded in 2013, The Summit is a competition for lower division cheer teams not competing at The Cheerleading Worlds, so the equivalent of a world championships for lower division teams.

Now the Weather Girls are busy looking for sponsorship and business support to enable them to fulfill their American dream of competing stateside.

Gillian added: "We are looking for sponsorship for new uniforms, entry fee to Summit, hire of the American gym, a coach to transfer the athletes together to the competition.

"The parents have been fundraising, holding bake sales, raffles, social events, but given the current pandemic restrictions this is proving more challenging than pre-Covid would have.

"We need to raise £15,000 and hopefully a little more to give these girls who have worked tirelessly for the last 20 months the chance to go.

"They trained through lockdown, missed friends’ birthdays, sleep overs and school events due to the commitment they have shown to this team.”

The athletes are due to fly out to Florida on April 25, 2022 for the competition to be held April 29 and 30.