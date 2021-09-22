Midlothian children to benefit from Scottish Government payment
Low income families in Midlothian will benefit from a £320 uplift before Christmas as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to tackling child poverty.
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison highlighted the payments, which will benefit 2,112 children in Midlothian, during a debate last week on the commitments in the SNP’s Programme for Government. Eligible families will receive payments of £160 per child in October and again in December. Two Bridging Payments of £100 have already been made which takes the total to £520 this year.
The cash is equivalent to the Scottish Child Payment - a £10-a-week benefit to assist with the costs of caring for a child aged under six. This will be extended to all eligible under-16s by the end of 2022.