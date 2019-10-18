Midlothian claimant count down as job centre staff secure jobs for customers

The latest job statistics for Midlothian were released this week, with the number of local benefits claimants continuing its downward trend.

The number of claimants in the county was 1405 in August, down seven per cent from the same period last year, and down 31 per cent from five years ago. Of the August 2019 total, 286 claimants were aged 18-24.

Jobcentre staff have supported three large recruitments in Midlothian over the last month with vacancies being filled for bakery chain Baynes, retailers Bargain Buys and Midlothian Council for support work staff.

A spokesman said: “We have secured jobs for Jobcentre customers and helped them through the application process and with interview skills which lead to these very successful outcomes.”

Christmas recruitment has commenced and the local job centres are delivering sessions this month for customers offering support to update CV’s apply for vacancies and deliver mock interviews.

The spokesman added: “We are in a very buoyant labour market where Christmas retention rates are on track to exceed previous years, with estimates of 67 per cent from Fort Kinnaird and the high streets.”

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to work with Jobcentre on its Disability Confident campaign should contact their local job centre for details.