Midlothian comedian Eric is enjoying longest Edinburgh Festival Fringe run

Pathhead comedian Eric Davidson has told the Advertiser how much he is enjoying his 12th Fringe run in a row, playing more shows than ever.

Eric’s 22-night run includes his first appearance at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

Speaking about his show ‘Across the Loony Verse’, Eric, originally from Newtongrange, said: “It’s political satire again. Poems about everyday life, poems and songs about what’s going on in the world at the moment.

“The material is new but the format is the same. The political world is the gift that keeps giving at the moment. There is so much going on at the moment. There is a lot of low hanging fruit you know.

“And I like the show title, being a big Beatles fan.”

Speaking about the longer run, Eric added: “I’m doing a longer run, 22 nights, more or less the full run. I did 15 last year. I decided to do more as it’s basically on my doorstep. It’s the longest run I have done. I have done 20 a couple of times, but I’m doing more this time. It’s been very well received. Ticket sales are going really well. I can’t really complain. I love it. It’s what I enjoy doing.

“And North Berwick was great. But as it was in a tent I could hardly hear myself for the thunder and lightening!”

Eric Davidson is on at the Space @ Triplex (Venue 38), 8.45pm until August 24. Tickets £10, call 510 2395.