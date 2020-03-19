Midlothian comes together with kindness to protect vulnerable people and support frontline workers

An army of council, emergency services, business, volunteers and military representatives have joined forces for the #KindnessMidlothian Campaign, to protect vulnerable people and support frontline workers.

The Advertiser is backing this co-ordinated response, which will see the agencies that form Midlothian’s Community Planning Partnership work together to make sure key personnel such as nurses, police, care staff and fire crews can continue to provide a vital service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Community Planning Partnership is made up of Midlothian Council, Emergency Services, NHS, Health and Social Care Partnership, Third Sector, Community Councils, the Armed Forces, the Business Sector, the UK Department for Work and Pensions, and the range of Scottish Government agencies working in Midlothian.

Yesterday’s launch came just an hour before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced all schools will close in Scotland by the end of the week.

Midlothian Council Leader Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “I don’t want one frontline worker, whether in the care sector, health or emergency services, who is unable to attend work because they don’t have suitable childcare in place.

“Our message is, we’re all in this together and we’re here to help each other.”

The council is finalising contingency plans to make sure pupils with additional support needs, such as those attending Saltersgate School and children on free school meals continue to be supported while vulnerable older and isolated people in the community get help with everything from shopping to prescriptions.

With the council now short of cleaning and catering staff, the council will work with partner agencies, including the Federation of Small Businesses, which sits on the Community Planning Partnership (CPP), to see if service industries can help bolster provision.

Meanwhile, CPP member Volunteer Midlothian will help co-ordinate offers to deliver food shopping and other necessities in communities.

Lesley Kelly, the chair of Volunteer Midlothian, said: “We’re delighted to be onboard and we’ll work with the council and the Community Planning Partnership to tackle the practicalities of offering a support service while keeping everyone involved safe.”

Inspector Arron Clinkscales of Police Scotland said the Kindness Campaign was welcome news.

He said: “Knowing that there are childcare arrangements that can be put in place would help us immensely. And by the same token, we’d obviously want to reciprocate with any help we can give.”

His sentiments were echoed by Area Commander Stephen Gourlay from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: “We’ve planned for this type of pandemic outbreak but in terms of working with our partners to support our firefighters, these offers of help with childcare etc, are really fantastic and appreciated.“

The council’s chief executive, Dr Grace Vickers said: “I am immensely proud and humbled by the level of kindness shown by local residents across Midlothian since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The launch of this Kindness Campaign will help complement the excellent support already being offered. We are keen to hear your stories of going above and beyond.

“Please let us know on the Twitter account all the great things you’re doing. If you use the #KindnessMidlothian and we can help share. We want to let people know the amount of help which is out there but also keep spirits up, something we’ll need in the weeks to come.

“Thank you to everyone for their outstanding contribution to Midlothian.”