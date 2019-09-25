Midlothian control centre for Brexit

Police Scotland are setting up a dedicated control centre in Midlothian to deal with any problems arising from Brexit.

It is based on the campus which contains the Bilston Glen control room and will go live on October 21.

The plan was revealed in a report to the Scottish Police Authority, which also states the force has spent more than £8m on Brexit planning so far while a ‘Force Reserve’ has been established at five hubs.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said the force’s Brexit contingency team was already in place.

He said: “Training and exercising activity has commenced and is based on identifying and responding to the reasonable worst-case scenarios that may be faced in the event of a no deal exit and a programme of exercises have been planned.”

The number of officers working in its International Bureau has increased aiming to ensure Police Scotland can continue to direct and manage international inquiries even if loses access to EU resources such as Europol and data sharing.

It is planned to develop links with France, Spain and the Netherlands this month so the system can be established ahead of the departure from the EU.

DCC Kerr said: “This will ensure that Scotland maintains a strong footprint throughout the international law enforcement arena.”