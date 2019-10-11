Midlothian Council and Emergency Services offer free uplifts ahead of bonfire night

Midlothian Council is working with local Emergency Services again this year to offer free uplifts of combustible materials in a bid to cut down the number of fires started deliberately in the run up to bonfire night.

As well as a danger to individuals, homes and communities, unauthorised bonfires can unnecessarily divert the Fire and Rescue Service from dealing with other, more pressing emergencies.

The initiative will run from Monday, October 28 – Saturday, November 2. Collections are carried out by the Unpaid Work Team. The team is made up of people who have been issued a Community Payback Order from the court, giving them the chance to give back to local communities.

The service will operate in areas which have historically had the highest levels of deliberate fire raising in Midlothian – Dalkeith/Woodburn, Mayfield/Easthouses and Gorebridge - and will be on a first come first served basis.

The uplift opportunity allows residents to report public areas where combustible items need to be collected. They can also order the free uplift of specific flammable items from their homes such as furniture, carpets and mattresses.

Items that cannot be accepted include fridges, freezers, cookers, washing machines, dish washers, tumble dryers, bathroom suites, coal boxes and asbestos.

This week is being jointly promoted by Midlothian Council, Midlothian Community Safety and Justice Partnership, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Booking for the service opens on Monday (October 14). To report or book items for uplift, please telephone 0131 561 5284.