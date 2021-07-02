Midlothian Council approves strategy for tenants

Councillor Stephen Curran.

This sets out the framework for how tenant participation will work in Midlothian over the next three years.

Cllr Stephen Curran (Lab), cabinet member for housing said: “Information collected from our Tenant Satisfaction Survey 2018/19 showed that we have tenants from different backgrounds with varying needs.

"We value all forms of tenant participation and will make sure that support is available to encourage participation.

"We will continue to consult, inform, involve and work with our tenants as equal partners to make sure our services are tenant focussed and our scrutiny work is tenant led.”

The strategy outlines new measures to help tenants feel more involved. These include the introduction of new welcome packs to first time tenants and new build tenants giving them information on their local area and local facilities on offer in Midlothian.

The council also plans to continue to work to increase tenants’ knowledge and understanding of tenant participation legislation.